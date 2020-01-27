NEEDLES — The Needles Downtown Business Alliance heard about Route 66 Passport Books, cleanups, speaker visits, the 44th Colorado River Round Up Rodeo and more during its regular meeting of Jan. 9.
NDBA President Jan Jernigan said that the Route 66 Passport Book has been a good program to be a part of and that other towns are copying the style that the NDBA has set up.
Cleanup for the Route 66 Wayside Rest Stop and the city of Needles were both tentatively set for March. It was agreed that both of the cleanings should be done before the start of the 44th Colorado River Round Up on April 3 and 4.
Jernigan said that the NDBA and Palo Verde College Needles Center talked about coming together and sponsoring an art show.
On Feb. 7, Jim Hinkley will be at the El Garces from 5 to 7 p.m. talking about Route 66, stated Jernigan. The cost will be $5 and Jernigan said that the first 25 people that get there at 4 p.m. will be offered a free tour of the El Garces. (Advance tickets are now available at Needles Regional Museum. - ed.)
Another speaking event at the El Garces is scheduled for March 13 at 6 p.m. with admission also being $5. The title of the event is “Armed with Our Language, We Went to War: The Navajo Code Talkers.” It is to be presented by Laura Tohe.
Cathy Stubblefield of the Needles Center of Palo Verde College said the automotive program is doing very well and that a new welding instructor was brought in for classes shared with Needles High School in their on-campus workshops.
Rick Daniels, city manager, said that an item on the council agenda is a $1 million road improvement program funded primarily by cannabis revenues. There was a vacancy on the city council and the council was to appoint one of the five applicants. (Former Councilor Louise Evans was appointed. - ed.)
“We are working with the census bureau on creating a complete count committee,” said Daniels. “The last census we had something like 68 percent of our residents participating in the census. That determines funding for education, city funding for roads and all kinds of state shared revenues. The complete committees’ job is to try to get to those that don’t want to participate.”
Daniels said that the city is leading it out and they would like someone from the NDBA to sit on the committee, which already has members from the Needles Chamber of Commerce, city council, Needles Unified School District and Palo Verde College Needles Center.
“We just need to do everything we can to raise awareness and reduce the fear of the census,” said Daniels.
Captain Ross Tarangle, Commander of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Colorado River Station, said that the city received a Safe Route To Schools grant. “We are going to be beefing up our patrols in and around all the schools. It’s for the safety of kids going to and from schools and while at schools,” said Tarangle.
Tarangle said that they are still collecting supplies for the animal shelter. Needed are cleaning supplies, kitty litter, laundry detergent and other items.
Daniels said that city code enforcement has been working with the sheriff’s department and they’ve rousted out a couple of squatters. They have also helped the city on the theft of public utilities. Daniels said that the sheriff’s department also broke up a group of young people who were burglarizing homes.
“To go along with the squatters situation, we got together with the city and identified locations throughout town that might be potential targets for people to move into,” said Tarangle.
“We’ve contacted the owners of those properties and had them sign a letter stating that they don’t authorize anyone to be there and if someone is in the property they are subject to arrest.
“What happened a lot of times, we will get calls about someone is living in the house and we don’t know who owns the house and those people say that they can be there.”
Judy Thornton said that the 44th Colorado River Round Up Rodeo will be held April 3 and 4. Admission is $10. Thornton said that if people come through the rodeo store, they can buy a two-day admission for the price of one.
Pam Blake, Needles Chamber of Commerce president, said that the first Poker Run in Needles is scheduled for March 14. The limit is 250 vehicles which will start and end at Jack Smith Park.
The next meeting for the NDBA is on Feb. 6 at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant. Meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time.
