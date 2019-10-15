NEEDLES — Varsity and junior varsity volleyball matches with NIAA 2A South League foe Laughlin, originally set for today, have been rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 23, according to Needles High School officials.
Start times will remain 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. in The Corral.
The last home game of the season is to see the celebration of Senior Day, when players in the NHS Class of 2020 and their families are to be recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.