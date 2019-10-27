NEEDLES — Originally scheduled for Oct. 15, then announced for Oct. 23; the final home game of the season for the Lady ’Stangs volleyball teams is now to be held on Monday, Oct. 28.
The Laughlin Lady Cougars visit The Corral. Junior varsity is scheduled to begin at 3 and 4 p.m.; varsity at 5 and 6 p.m.
Traditional ceremonies honoring senior players and their families are to be held between the JV and varsity matches; somewhere around 4:30 p.m.
