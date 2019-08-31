NEEDLES — Additional changes have been made to the Lady ’Stangs volleyball schedule.
Added to the schedule after it originally appeared in the Desert Star print edition of Aug. 7, and changed at least once again since it was posted online Aug. 12, the girls will now play Pinecrest on Tuesday, Sept. 17 in Las Vegas. Games begin at 5 and 6 p.m.
Pinecrest will visit The Corral in October. Games have been moved from Oct. 1 to Friday, Oct. 4. Start times are 4 and 5 p.m.
Needles’ girls host Adelson the following week, but on Monday, Oct. 7, instead of Tuesday, Oct. 8, as originally announced. The junior varsity games have been eliminated; start times will be 4 and 5 p.m. in the varsity-only contest.
Finally, Lake Mead visits Needles as planned on Oct. 11 but with the addition of junior varsity games. Start times are now planned for 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. with JV playing first.
