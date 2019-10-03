NEEDLES — Dance Trax 51 fans, and those of the collection of celebrity dancers representing the Needles Chamber of Commerce, will be able to vote for their favorite competitors in Needles Dances with the Stars online or over the phone.
The dance competition is a highlight of the 2019 chamber awards dinner Oct. 5 which will see announcement of the Business, Citizen, Educator and Volunteer of the Year.
Contact the chamber at 760-326-2050 or visit https://needleschamber.com/ to vote for a team of:
• Renee Cardona with Jaycee Barrett and Kensley Beals;
• Barbara Earl with Abigail Belt and Bryar Leivas;
• Ruth Ross with Adyn Rockwood and Janae Adams;
• Patrick Martinez with Clementine Fritz;
• Kobee McCorkle with Lena Butterfield;
• Austin Baldwin With Liana DeLeon;
• Hansel Boyd With Porter Weiss, Wyatt Butterfield, Reddik Rubacalba and Tristan East.
Votes cost $1 each. A minimum of 10 votes are required to use a credit card over the phone or on the chamber’s website. The team with the most votes (dollars) wins.
Proceeds go to Cindi’s Kids; the non-profit arm of the Dance Trax 51 troupe that provides things like scholarships and dance equipment or costumes.
The non-profit operates, as many in Needles do, under the umbrella of the Needles Youth Development and Education Foundation.
Make checks payable to NYDEF/Cindi’s Kids.
This year’s awards dinner is being held in the The Red Barn at The Palms River Resort, which is the official sponsor of the event. River Front Cafe at Rainbo Beach Resort is the official beverage sponsor and will offer a no-host bar.
Mixologist Dawn Sims has created exotic speciality selections named for each of the celebrity dancers participating in the Needles Dances with the Stars show: Barbara’s Bolero; Ruth’s Rhumba; Rene’s Sexy Samba; Patrick’s Paso Doble; Hansel’s Hustle; Austin’s Argentine Tango; and The McCorkle Merengue.
Susan Alexis and her team from the Wagon Wheel Restaurant will cater the food for the dinner.
The traditional silent auction will be an added highlight to the event, which begins at 6 p.m.
Visit the chamber at 119 F St., P.O. Box 705, Needles, CA 92363 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays. Send email to info@needleschamber.com.
