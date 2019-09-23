NEEDLES — Have a favorite dance team before competition begins? According to Lyn Parker of the Needles Chamber of Commerce fans can start placing votes as early as next week in Needles Dances with the Stars.
The contest is a highlight of the chamber’s annual awards dinner which pairs local celebrity dancers (read grownups) with students of the popular Dance Trax 51 program. Votes are $1 each; proceeds go to Cindi’s Kids, the nonprofit arm of Dance Trax 51 that pays for things like scholarships, shoes and travel. The chamber plans to set up containers for votes with static photos of the teams in their office at 119 F St.
According to Parker the contests may be broadcast live over the internet and plans call for some sort of online voting to be made possible.
The annual gala recognizing the Business, Citizen, Educator and Volunteer of the Year begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, in The Red Barn at The Palms River Resort, which is the official sponsor of the event. River Front Cafe is the official beverage sponsor and will offer a no-host bar. Call the chamber at 760-326-2050 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays or Fridays with any questions. Send email to info@needleschamber.com.
