TRI-STATE — A National Weather Service wind advisory originally announced for today has been extended in both area and time.
The advisory now remains in effect through 7 p.m. PST Tuesday, Feb. 4, for the Colorado River Basin and adjacent desert areas from Lake Havasu to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
North winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Unsecured objects may be blown around, tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Motorists should exercise extra caution, especially if operating high profile vehicles. High winds will create hazardous boating conditions that could swamp or overturn smaller craft.
