COLORADO RIVER — A wind advisory has been issued for the Colorado River basin and adjacent desert areas between Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, beginning around midnight Sunday and continuing until 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
Winds from the west to northwest are expected to reach 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
Gusty winds may blow unsecured objects around and make driving difficult for high profile vehicles. Lake waters will become rough and hazardous; high waves may tip or swamp smaller craft. Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibility at times.
Motorists are advised to use extra caution. Residents should secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture.
