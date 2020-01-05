TRI-STATE — A wind advisory has been issued for the lower Colorado River Valley and adjacent desert areas between Lake Havasu and the Lake Mead National Recreaction Area and as far west as Baker, Calif., between 3 a.m. and 4 p.m. Pacific Time Monday, Jan. 6.
North winds to 30 mph with gusts to 50 are expected. The strongest winds will be between Lake Mohave and Mohave Valley, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.
Gusty winds may propel unsecured objects, tree limbs may be blown down and residents may experience power outages. Small water craft are in danger of being swamped or capsized. Motorists should exercise caution especially if operating a high profile vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.