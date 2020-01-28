TRI-STATE — The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the lower Colorado River basin and adjacent desert areas from Lake Havasu to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. PST Wednesday, Jan. 29.
North winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph are expected.
Travelers are urged to use extra caution, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Outdoor objects should be secured. Boaters should avoid open waters.
Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. Strong crosswinds will create hazardous driving conditions and blowing dust and sand may reduce visibility to near zero for brief periods. Lake waters will become rough and hazardous; high waves could tip or swamp smaller craft.
