TRI-STATE — The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service has declared a wind advisory and a red flag warning between 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Areas affected include the Colorado River Valley between lakes Havasu and Mead.
North winds are expected to reach the mid 30s with gusts to 45 mph. Gusty winds can move unsecured outdoor objects such as lawn furniture, blow down tree limbs and may cause power outages. Winds cause extra dangers for motorists and boaters.
The expected winds are also responsible for the red flag warning of elevated fire danger. Critical fire weather conditions are expected due to strong winds and relative humidity as low as single digits during the day. Both contribute to extreme fire behavior.
