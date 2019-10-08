TRI-STATE — Both wind advisory and red flag warnings are in effect from 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, through 11 a.m. Oct. 11. The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service expects an approaching storm system to drive a strong cold front into the region, bringing powerful winds and very dry conditions.
The wind advisory declared for the Colorado River Basin and adjacent desert areas from Lake Havasu to Lake Mead warns of north winds from 30 to 45 mph with gusts to the mid 50s. Expected effects include reduced visibility from blowing dust and sand; unsecured objects and tree limbs blown around; and possible power outages. Boating conditions may be extremely hazardous with waves up to three feet on area lakes.
Readers are urged to use extra caution when driving. Secure items like trash cans and lawn furniture around buildings.
The red flag warning is for the same areas and conditions and means critical fire danger. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Do not burn materials out-of-doors. Combinations of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures lead to extreme fire behavior.
