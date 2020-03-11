NEEDLES — The Needles High School cheerleaders started things off at the NHS winter sports banquet held at the BPO Elks Lodge 1608 on March 4.
NHS cheer coaches Karen Smith and Lyndsey Payson said that the cheerleaders cheered at 50 sports events and traveled on a school bus or van 5,300 miles.
Daniella Hartter and Alyssa Ruiz were awarded the most improved and Reese Payson was awarded the most outstanding cheerleader.
Four cheerleaders earned their varsity letters: Daniella Hartter, Rowan Breaux, Avery Harris, Alyssa Ruiz.
Academic All-League recipients were: Daniella Hartter, Rowan Breaux, Cali Zahnter and Savannah Hernandez. Academic All-State recipients were: Daniella Hartter and Cali Zahnter.
NHS Lady ’Stangs junior varsity basketball coach Gena Chavira said that coming into the season she didn’t know what to expect.
“From the very first practice to the last practice, these girls worked so hard and they never complained,” said Chavira. “I pushed them and they worked very hard every minute of every practice.”
Alyssa Harris was awarded most improved, Riley Hernandez was awarded defensive player of the year and Carissa Collier was awarded the most valuable player.
Adrian Chavez, NHS Lady ’Stangs varsity basketball head coach, thanked school administrators, volunteers, parents and others who helped during the basketball season.
“The girls came ready and excited for basketball it was fun to get everybody back for our preseason practices and create a bond that we hope sticks with them forever,” said Chavez. “My goal, as the head coach, is to instill work ethic within the team that will stick with them together.”
Chavez said that they went 7-0 at home (The Corrall) and they finished the season with a record of 18-9 overall, 10-2 in league and finished as regular-season co-champs.
The All-League Academic recipients were: Jordyn Breaux, Clarisse Chavez, Savannah Hazlewood, Te’ Limon, Riley Breaux, Julianna Ortiz and Ally Pletcher.
All-State Academic recipients were: Riley Breaux, Julianna Ortiz and Ally Pletcher.
The NIAA All-League Award recipients were: Rylee Chavez, honorable mention; Clarisse Chavez, honorable mention; Jordyn Breaux, 2nd Team All-League; Te’ Limon, 2nd Team All-League; Riley Breaux, 1st Team All-League; Marie Mills, 1st Team All-League and All-League MVP runner-up.
The team captains were recognized: Marie Mills, Riley Breaux and Clarisse Chavez.
Team awards were handed out.
Jordyn Breaux received the offensive player of the year award, Riley Breaux received the defensive player of the year award, Marie Mills received the MVP award and Te’ Limon received the Coaches award.
Daniel Guzman, NHS Mustangs junior varsity basketball coach, kept his speech short and simple.
“It was a pleasure to coach these boys this year, it was a heck of a season,” said Guzman. “We started off 3-3 and we ended up 12-3 even to the teams that we lost to, the players showed growth and development.”
J.R. Rodgriguez, NHS Mustangs varsity basketball team head coach, said that the players came ready to learn and to work from the start of the season.
“We went 17-7 overall and 9-5 in the league and we made it to the playoffs but we had a tough first-round loss to The Meadows,” said Rodriguez. “I’m proud of the way that the boys played all season, they stuck together and they were unselfish.”
The All-League Academic award recipient was Christian Fuller.
The NIAA All-League First Team award recipients were Nathan Rodriguez and Dawsen Yeager; 2nd Team-All League was Nathan Chavez and the honorable mentions were Daniel Felix and Ivan Stone.
Team awards were handed out.
Dawsen Yeager received the offensive player of the year award; Ivan Stone received the defensive player of the year award and Nathan Rodriguez received the MVP award.
