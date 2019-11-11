NEEDLES — A 39-year-old Needles woman, a convicted felon, was jailed on multiple charges involving narcotics and weapons Nov. 10 after deputies served a search warrant at her home in the 1500 block of Highland Street.
Deputies of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department, Needles’ Colorado River Station, reported finding several items consistent with sales of narcotics plus a stolen firearm and ammunition. She was booked into the CRS jail for possession for sales, possession of methamphetamine and a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of ammunition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the CRS at 760-326-9200; or anonymously via the We-tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (782-7463) or at www. wetip.com. Reference Case 211900933.
