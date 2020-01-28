CALIFORNIA — The Better Business Bureau Serving Central California and Inland Empire counties is warning consumers to not abbreviate the year when writing the date on important documents.
When signing the date on documents, most consumers will abbreviate the date to the last two digits. However, writing “20” in the year section can lead to possible complications further down the line, as the year can then be easily manipulated.
For instance, if the date is written as “01/03/20” it can be altered to look like the document is dated “01/03/2019” or even dated ahead, such as “1/03/2025.”
To avoid this issue, BBB encourages consumers to always write out the full year whenever writing the date on documents.
