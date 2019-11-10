NEEDLES — A 28-year-old Needles man has been jailed for the murder of his 3-month-old daughter.
Needles’ Colorado River Station of the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reported the infant, not breathing, was flown from the emergency room of Colorado River Medical Center in Needles to Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas late in the evening of Nov. 7. Medical staff at Sunrise determined she would not survive and that her injuries were most likely caused by abuse, police reported.
Detectives from the CRS and the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division - Crimes Against Children launched an investigation.
The child died the following day.
Homicide detectives visited the hospital in Las Vegas and the incident location identified in police reports as the 2100 block of El Monte Drive in Needles. The baby’s father was charged with murder and was being held without bail at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. He was expected to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Nov. 12.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division, Detective Gerad Laing, at 909-387-3589. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com. Refer to Case DR# 1900418 / H# 2019-113.
