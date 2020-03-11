NEEDLES — Coming off of an Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 2A State Championship season, Alex Chandler, Needles High School Lady ’Stangs varsity softball head coach, said she knows that teams are going to be coming after the Mustangs but assures that the players are ready for the challenge.
“As a coach and as players, we love that teams are going to come after us and we love having a target on our back,” said Chandler. “It just gives us more motivation to prove that we are the best team and that’s a reason that we won last season. However, last season doesn’t matter and we have to keep working hard.”
Work hard they did as the Lady ’Stangs participated in the Colorado River Invitational played in Needles. The team didn’t get the result it wanted. The Lady ’Stangs lost 4-3 against Faith Lutheran, of Las Vegas, won their second game 9-8 against Big Bear, lost their third game 9-2 against Indio, lost their fourth game 8-4 against Williams and lost their final game 8-3 against Twentynine Palms, completing a 2-3 showing in the season-opening event.
“There are a couple of things that we need to work on,” said Chandler. “But we are excited for the season to start.”
Chandler said that she has a young team with but has eight returning starters and only one senior this season.
“We have a lot of talent on the team it’s just a matter of putting it all together and playing together,” said Chandler. “I think the eight returners know the standards that we have as coaches and they have the same standards as well. The girls are not happy with the record that we got during the tournament and they are putting extra work in and using that as motivation.”
As far as players go, Chandler said that this year she’s expecting the girls to work together as a team.
“We graduated a couple of key players last year who had major roles in the team,” said Chandler. “Lots of the girls this year are stepping into those leadership positions by working hard.”
This year, Chandler said she expects the Lincoln County Lady Lynx to be, once again, the team that will give them a run for their money.
“We are excited to get things rolling,” said Chandler. “We had a few hiccups as far as the tournament but also we saw lots of good things. We just have to remain consistent with that and we are excited to see where we end up with all the hard work that we are putting in.”
The Lady ’Stangs start their NIAA 2A South League season with an away game against the Laughlin Lady Cougars on March 24 at 2 p.m.
