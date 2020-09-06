KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Sunday to the outskirts of the presidential residence in the capital of Belarus, calling for the country’s authoritarian leader to resign as protests against President Alexander Lukashenko entered their fifth week.
Protests also took place in major cities throughout Belarus, said Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova. Crowd sizes for those protests were not immediately reported, but Ales Bialiatski, head of the Viasna human rights organization, said the demonstration in Minsk attracted more than 100,000 people.
The protests, unprecedented in Belarus for their size and duration, began after the Aug. 9 presidential vote that election officials said gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office with 80% support. Protesters said the results were rigged, and some have explained to Associated Press journalists exactly how the fraud took place in their districts.
Lukashenko has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, regularly repressing dissent and press freedom.
Police violently cracked down on demonstrators in the first days of the protests, arresting about 7,000 people and beating hundreds. Although they have scaled back, detentions continue; Viasna reported scores of people were arrested in Minsk and in the city of Grodno on Sunday.
Police and army troops blocked off the center of Minsk on Sunday, but demonstrators marched to the outskirts of the Palace of Independence, the president’s working residence 2 miles outside the city center. The palace grounds were blocked off by phalanxes of shield-bearing riot police and water cannon.
“This sea of people cannot be stopped by military equipment, water cannons, propaganda and arrests. Most Belarusians want a peaceful change of power,” said Maria Kolesnikova, a leader of the Coordination Council.
