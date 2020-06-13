KINGMAN — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County stands at 583 after the report of one new case Saturday and 11 new cases on Friday.
The Mohave County Department of Public Heath reported that a person in the 50-59 age range in the Kingman service area was the latest addition to the list of confirmed cases. That case has been linked to a previously confirmed case, and the patient is recovering at home in isolation, according to the health department.
The 11 new cases Friday included eight in the Bullhead City service area, two in Lake Havasu City and one from Kingman. The county also reported two deaths, both of previously confirmed patients. One was a patient aged 80-89 in the Kingman area and the other was a person 90 or older in the Lake Havasu City area.
The eight new Bullhead City cases included one child age 10 or younger and two in the 11-19 age group. Those three all have been linked to at least one other case and reportedly are recovering at home.
The other five new cases in Bullhead City are under investigation to determine the source of the exposure to the novel coronavirus. Two are age 30-39, two are age 40-49 and one is age 50-59.
There have been 248 confirmed positive cases in Kingman, 210 in Bullhead City, 115 in Lake Havasu City and 10 in North County.
There have been 38 deaths in Kingman, 16 in Bullhead City and 10 in Lake Havasu City. The county has reported 185 of the 583 confirmed positive patients have recovered. The recovery number is expected to be updated in Monday’s COVID-19 situation reported by the health department.
More than 7,200 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county; more than 456,000 tests have been administered statewide.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been 34,458 confirmed cases in the state, resulting in 1,183 deaths. About 6.7% of the tests administered statewide are returning positive; roughly 3% of serology tests, conducted to see if someone previously had the disease, have returned positive, according to the ADHS.
There have been more than 2 million cases reported in the U.S. with more than 114,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
