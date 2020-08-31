KINGMAN — The Mohave County Department of County Health reported on Monday evening 28 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There were no virus-related deaths.
The Bullhead City service area was the location of 19 of the 28 cases.
One case is in a person age 60-69 who is hospitalized. That case is under investigation by county health officials.
One case is in a person age 20-29 who is recovering at home. That case is linked to another case.
The rest of the Bullhead City area cases are under investigation. Three cases are in youths ages 10 or younger; four cases are in people ages 20-29; two are people ages 30-39; one is a person age 40-49; one is a person age 50-59; and six cases are ages 60-69.
Five cases were reported from the Lake Havasu City area. One case is in a youth age 10 or younger; one is in a person age 20-29; one is in a person age 30-39; one is in a person age 40-49; and one is in a person age 70-79.
Three cases are from the Kingman area. One is a person age 60-69; one is a person age 70-79; and one is a person age 80-89.
And in the North County area, one case is a person age 40-49.
As a result of recent reviews by county health staff, the COVID-19 case count and respective demographic data often will be adjusted slightly to show accurate data. There are a number of reasons for the adjustment, including the removal of cases in which the people did not have a permanent address in Mohave County, the reconciliation of cases reported twice or not originally reported, and the removal of probable cases. County health doesn’t report probable cases, only those cases that have been confirmed.
The total number of positive cases in Mohave County since the collection of COVID-19 data began is 3,580. Of that number, 2,621 people have recovered.
There have been 196 deaths attributed to the virus in the county.
County data on test results includes 16,928 tests performed, a positive test rate of 11.8% and case fatality rate of 5%.
The Bullhead City service area has had 82 people die as a result of the virus. The Kingman service area has had 64 people die and the Lake Havasu City service area has had 50 people die.
The average age of people with confirmed cases of the virus is 48.1 years old. The average age of people who have died from COVID-19 is 76.4 years old.
Arizona Department of Health Services has reported 201,835 cases and 5,029 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday evening.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 5,972,356 cases and 182,622 deaths, also as of Monday evening.
For more detailed statistics about COVID-19 in Mohave County, go to the county health’s COVID-19 hub: https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com/.
