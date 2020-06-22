BULLHEAD CITY — Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in the Bullhead City service area by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
The health department announced 27 new cases in the county and one death in its Sunday COVID-19 situation report. The death was in a patient in the 70-79 age group from Kingman, who previously had been confirmed as a positive case of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
It was the 71st death attributed to the virus and the 41st death in the Kingman service area.
Trace investigations are underway for 17 of the new 20 Bullhead City cases. All are recovering at home. The 17 are three children 10 or younger, six people age 20-29, two age 30-39, three age 40-49 and three age 50-59.
The other three BHC cases have been linked to at least one previous confirmed case. They are described as one person age 40-49 and two age 80-89.
Six new cases were reported in the Lake Havasu City service area. All six are in isolation at home; five of the cases are under investigation. They are one person age 20-29, one age 40-49, two age 50-59 and one age 70-79. One person age 30-39, is not linked to any confirmed cases.
The other new confirmed case in the county is a person age 50-59 in the Kingman service area. That person is recovering at home and is linked to another confirmed case, the health department said.
Sunday’s new cases raise the county’s totals to 751 confirmed cases and 71 deaths. There have been 306 cases and 18 deaths in the Bullhead City service area, 285 cases and 41 deaths in the Kingman service area, 137 cases and 11 deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area and 23 cases with no deaths in North County.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,502 new cases on Sunday. The state has been the site of 52,390 cases and 1,339 deaths since the virus first was identified in the state in late January. The first positive case in Mohave County was reported in late March.
The county health department reported that 8,794 tests have been administered in Mohave County; results of 130 tests are pending.
The county is expected to update the “recovery” numbers today — the health department said that category is updated once a week to reflect the number of cases who no longer are being monitored. That number stood at 296 as of last Monday.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Service website, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person between people who are in close contact with one another. This occurs through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
There are effective ways to practice physical distancing and reduce the risk to yourself and the people you care about:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
It is especially important to clean hands after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Stay at home when you are sick.
Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with others.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) and immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Consider wearing cloth face coverings, if it can be safely managed, in public settings where other physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
If you are at higher risk for severe illness, you should avoid attending congregate settings. People at higher risk for severe illness include adults 65 or older and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions.
