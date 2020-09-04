BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday reported the addition of 26 new confirmed cases to the county’s COVID-19 total.
The cases were confined to two of the county’s four health department-defined service areas; 18 were in the Kingman service area while eight were in the Bullhead City area. Neither the Lake Havasu City area nor North County reported any new cases.
The latest new cases raised the county’s total to 3,633 confirmed cases. No deaths were reported Thursday, leaving the county’s total at 200 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Two patients among the new cases in Bullhead City are hospitalized. Both are elderly, one is in their 70s and the other in their 80s.
The other six cases are under investigation for the source of the viral infection. They are described by the county as four people age 11-19, one age 60-69 and one age 70-79.
Sixteen of the 18 new cases in the Kingman area are from the same location; the county did not identify that location. All of those patients are recovering at home and have been linked to at least one previously reported case. They are four people in their 20s, two in their 40s, seven in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s.
Two other Kingman cases are under investigation and include one person in their 20s who is hospitalized. The other case is a person in their 30s.
The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,091 new cases on Thursday and also reported 65 deaths attributed to COVID-19. There have been more than 203,000 cases reported in Arizona, including 5,130 deaths.
