KINGMAN — Authorities say they have identified and arrested two suspects who fled an attempted traffic stop Sunday in Fort Mohave after shots were fired at a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy.
Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said gunfire erupted when the deputy tried to pull over a silver Toyota Rav4 just before noon in the vicinity of South Calle Ranchita and East Camino Viejo. She said authorities allege Casper James Homer, 35, was the driver and that David Thomas Delgado, 37, was the passenger.
“Delgado leaned out the front passenger side window and fired multiple rounds at the deputy, striking his patrol vehicle several times,” Mortensen said. The deputy was not injured.
Mortensen said investigators learned that the suspect vehicle was concealed at Homer’s residence. He was arrested there Tuesday and taken to the Adult Detention Center where he was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful flight and criminal damage.
Mortensen said investigators contacted the California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office when it was learned that Delgado may have been traveling to California. She said Delgado and Michael William Ebert, 32, of Mohave Valley, fled on foot after the vehicle they occupied crashed in Barstow at about 9 p.m. Tuesday, at the end of a police pursuit.
Mortensen said Ebert was apprehended quickly and that it was learned that Delgado had fired on police.
“After an extensive search, Delgado was located and taken into custody without incident,” Mortensen said. “This investigation is ongoing.”
Delgado faces the same Arizona charges as Homer, plus a charge of misconduct involving weapons. Mortensen said Delgado also faced theft counts and other charges not associated with the Sunday gunfire.
