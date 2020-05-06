KINGMAN — Dozens of people have applied for the Mohave County manager position that Mike Hendrix will vacate for retirement on June 30. Human Resources Director Ken Cunningham said a national recruiting campaign netted 44 job applications by Wednesday.
“They’re from all over the nation. They’re not just local,” Cunningham said of the applicant field
Cunningham said a four-member hiring selection committee includes Presiding Superior Court Judge Chuck Gurtler, Sheriff Doug Schuster, County Attorney Matt Smith and retired Kingman Unified School District Supt. Roger Jacks. He said the committee will screen the field and conduct interviews with semifinalists by mid-May.
Cunningham said every detail in the remaining process has not been determined but that something could be ready for action at the June 1 board of supervisors meeting.
The supervisors voted Monday to approve the hiring of Tara Acton as procurement director. Acton worked in the department as senior procurement officer before leaving Kingman to work for the City of Tucson in October of 2016.
Acton will return to Mohave County to succeed Becky O’Brien, who retired April 10. Michele Fink is serving as interim procurement director until Acton starts June 1.
Supervisors voted in early April, rejecting a recommendation to hire Kingman Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter at $102,000. Acton’s starting annual salary will be $98,000.
Supervisors, during Monday’s Board meeting, accepted a staff report regarding areas where citizens don’t receive television service or coverage, though they pay Mohave County Television District tax. The board was advised it likely would cost between $80,000 to $200,000 for infrastructure and other expenses to extend coverage area by area.
Hendrix said the district is not generating sufficient revenue to fund service area expansion. He said, however, budget preparation presents a good opportunity for supervisors to evaluate if they want to extend coverage, and if so, where.
Sup. Gary Watson noted it will be impossible to fund system expansion to extend TV district coverage countywide.
