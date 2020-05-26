KINGMAN — Seven people have accepted invitations to interview for the position of Mohave County Manager. Two of them are Mohave County employees who applied for the position, were not selected to interview with the screening committee, but have been invited by supervisors to interview before the Board.
Those candidates are Development Services Director Tim Walsh and Yvonne Orr, assistant to County Manager Mike Hendrix, who is retiring at the end of June. Another previously unidentified board choice for interview is Ronda Perez, of Lancaster, California.
A screening panel composed of Presiding Superior Court Judge Chuck Gurtler, County Attorney Matt Smith, County Sheriff Doug Schuster and retired Kingman Elementary School District Supt. Roger Jacks reviewed 46 applicants before selecting four people for interviews.
Those four were Sam Elters, of Phoenix; Paul Van Haute, of Eatonton, Georgia; David Williams, of Prescott Valley, and Scott Albert, of Richardson, Texas. The screening panel ranked Elters 1A, Van Haute as 1B, Williams as 3.
The panel chose not to recommend that the board interview Albert. At least one supervisor, however, invited him to interview with the board.
“No further information will be released on the seven candidates at this time,” said Communiations Director Roger Galloway.
The interviews will be conducted in executive session, either in person, or by video conference.
