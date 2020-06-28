SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Scottsdale say they’ve arrested eight more people connected to the destruction and burglary of several stores at a high-end mall in the city’s downtown last month.
Police arrested Brittany Mantz, 27, Alex Benjamin Grangroth, 20, Devion Gardner-Jones, 19, Joshua Michael Bosch, 21, and Shavanta Dominique Winfree, 23. Three minors also were arrested but their identities were not released.
The incident on May 30 started off as a peaceful protest but ended with some people smashing windows, destroying stores and stealing merchandise from Scottsdale Fashion Square. The mall was closed for about 10 days while repairs were made.
The incident made national news and led to Gov. Doug Ducey instituting a temporary curfew as protests over police brutality flared around the country and the Phoenix area. The curfew has since expired.
The suspects face varying charges of trafficking stolen property, rioting, burglary and unlawful assembly.
Scottsdale police say they’ve arrested 44 people altogether for their roles that night, and an investigation is ongoing.
