BULLHEAD CITY — Most people would be happy to get cake and ice cream for a birthday celebration during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social distancing has made most get-togethers difficult, if not impossible, and forced many families to alter typical celebrations.
Then there is the Dean Heath family.
Heath celebrated his 82nd birthday by making his 910th parachute jump, with the help of Paragon Skydive.
“An 82-year-old found a way to social distance,” Heath joked in correspondence to the Mohave Valley Daily News.
Heath made his first parachute jump in 1955, at the age of 17, with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In January of 1957, Heath was chosen to be among members of the 82nd Airborne Division to march in President Dwight D. Eisenower’s inaugural parade in Washington, D.C.
After six years as a member of the paratroopers, Heath said, he decided to take up skydiving as a hobby, so he remained active in jumping through the years.
Including for his 82nd birthday.
“To honor the 82nd Airborne Division, I decided to make my 910th jump at age 82 with my family,” Heath said. “This entire trip was a gift from my family.”
So Heath and his wife, Teri, drove from Bullhead City to meet up with his daughter, Suzi Heath, grandsons Cullen Heath and Max Kraus, and a very special friend, artist Monique Reitchek, all of whom live in Sedona. They hooked up with a crew from Paragon Skydive, which features skydives in the Grand Canyon area.
Heath, his daughter, his grandsons and Reitchek all took the leap. Teri Heath did not.
“I don’t jump, but I’ve seen enough of them that I could probably teach it,” she said with a laugh.
Heath made a tandem jump with instructor Joe Peet on his back.
“Fantastic!” he exclaimed after returning to earth.
When Peet asked him if he was going to jump again, Heath paused for a split second.
“Not again today,” he said before adding, “We will do it again.”
