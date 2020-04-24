BULLHEAD CITY — The city isn’t likely to re-open many things now closed because of the need to limit the spread of COVID-19.
That includes restrooms at the city’s public parks.
During a discussion Monday among members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors about precautions taken to reduce the spread of the virus, Sup. Hildy Angius wondered whether locking public restrooms at these parks actually was required.
While Gov. Doug Ducey has encouraged people to go to their local public park and enjoy the outdoors, not having access to the restrooms doesn’t make it easy or convenient.
“If I need to go to the bathroom, I need to go home,” Angius said. “It’s an amenity that’s needed.”
She also pointed to needs of homeless people who rely on public restrooms not only to relieve themselves but also to keep up basic personal hygiene.
Without access to the restrooms in public parks, this specific unmet need could result in “a different crisis in the very near future,” Angius said.
Ducey’s order earlier this month to close park restrooms along with basketball courts, splash pads and playgrounds was a “guideline” and not an order, so county staff should seek advice from state officials to find out whether these restrooms could be re-opened.
City Manager Toby Cotter acknowledged the inconvenience to park visitors and the needs of local homeless people because of the restrooms being locked up. But he also explained that the city viewed Ducey’s order as an order and not a guideline.
“There was not an option here,” Cotter said. “It was clear. It was in writing.”
City staff began making the public restrooms and the other aforementioned amenities unavailable in its parks because of people continuing to have parties and also the homeless continuing to gather in large groups.
There has been some discussion between city and state officials about using best judgment in these instances.
However, “we’re never going to disobey an executive order,” Cotter said. “We just can’t do that.”
Not following the order could result in the city losing state funding, he stressed.
But Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin, at Thursday’s supervisors meeting, said the interpretation of the order was that local jurisdictions would make the decision to open or close restrooms at public facilities.
Esplin said that, upon Angius’ request, he contacted a
representative of the governor’s office for a clarification on the order as it regarded to public restrooms.
“The response back was ... that the governor’s intention was weather to close or open a restroom at a public park would be up to the local jurisdictions,” Esplin said. “The local governments would make that decision. That was what the governor intended.”
Asked to clarify it even further, Esplin added, “What the governor has instructed ... is that it’s up to the local jurisdictions to make that call.”
It’s uncertain if that clarification will alter Bullhead City’s decision. Many public restrooms at county-maintained community parks typically are closed to prevent vandalism and are opened for special events, Sup. Jean Bishop said Thursday.
Cotter also said that the city will work with Catholic Charities to come up with a solution that would better meet the needs of local homeless people.
Right now there’s no lodging available for homeless people to have somewhere to go. The shelter opening that was planned to occur this month has been postponed.
This is why homeless people gathering in large groups as well as how they are served food in those parks requires some understanding from the community at this point, Cotter said.
“We all care. People need to eat,” he said.
But there is the legitimate concern about homeless people “spreading the virus among themselves and unsuspecting people.”
He added that the city and community all hope that the time will arrive soon when these measures can come to an end.
