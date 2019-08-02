BULLHEAD CITY — Tri-state children continue to return to their books.
Thursday morning, it was time for students in Mohave Accelerated Schools and the Mohave Valley Elementary School District to begin a new school year.
“The first day went excellent,” said Mohave Accelerated Supt. Casey Mulligan. “It was a very smooth return for all the students and families.”
He said he wasn’t aware of any snags with getting things underway. Families new to the school, he said, would have found plenty of staff offering help should they need to be pointed in the right direction.
Supt. Whitney Crow of the Mohave Valley Elementary School District said the district’s first day went about as smoothly as he can remember, which started with a small number of vacant teaching positions to fill.
Crow said only seven hires were needed, and they were wrapped up in April. He said the low turnover is mostly due to an effort to boost teacher pay — four teachers from the Philippines had to go home after working for the five years allowed on their visas, and one teacher retired.
Crow said the smooth start also had to do with families taking care of paperwork at on-campus open houses earlier in the week.
He said the district’s transportation system avoided any but minor problems.
“The last elementary school bus only left a few minutes behind,” Crow said. “That was only because (with) those little kids we double- and triple-checked. We still had some get on the wrong buses, but we knew right away.”
Crow said that teachers are riding on all the buses for the first couple of days, and that between them and the drivers, they were able to quickly spot students who were out of place and re-route them.
Mohave Accelerated hosted several welcome-back assemblies. At the assembly for high-school students, Principal Paul VanWyhe covered a variety of school rules, covering topics that included mobile phone use, the dress code and public displays of affection.
The latter is not allowed on campus.
“A quick hug, I don’t have a problem with,” VanWyhe said. “No kissing, no groping. There’s no need to be lying in someone’s lap at an assembly.”
Mulligan spent part of the first day on parking-lot duty, helping new parents figure out how traffic flows on the campus. He also visited classrooms and attended the welcome-back assemblies.
Mulligan said that the main campus had a palpable energy of excitement generated by both the students and the staff.
“We expect to have another wonderful school year,” he said.
Mulligan said Mohave Accelerated has added three new career and technical education classes (culinary, arts business and construction) and has eight new teachers. He said there are waiting lists in most grades, and that any parents interested in enrolling children should contact the school.
Crow said he walked through each of the MVESD’s roughly 47 classrooms to introduce himself to the kids.
“Some teachers look the time to introduce me,” he said. “Some kept on with whatever routine or procedure they were working on.”
After school, he rode on Bus Route O, which picks up students from Camp Mohave Elementary School, makes a stop at Fort Mojave Elementary and takes them to the Boys & Girls Clubs branch at the southern end of Fort Mohave. Crow said he’s done that for about eight years, because it helps him monitor the conditions on the bus, including how hot it is.
“It was warm, but the air conditioners work good on those buses,” he said. “Even if you’ve got the doors open, loading a whole school of kids.”
VanWyhe told the high-schoolers that one of his goals is to boost MALC’s graduation rate from 95% to an even 100% and said students need to take the point on school safety, by speaking up when they see policies banning weapons and illegal substances being violated.
“If you see something at this school that you do not want,” he said at the assembly, “you report it and we take care of it. This is your school and it will be what you want it to be.”
Crow also spoke of setting a tone.
“(My) hat’s off to teachers and staff who had a great first day,” he said. “We look forward to 179 more.”
Most of the area’s schools are now in session. Desert Star Academy also got underway Thursday. School starts next week at Young Scholar’s Academy and the Academy of Building Industries. Schools in Laughlin and Needles begin later this month.
