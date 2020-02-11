LAUGHLIN — The AARP will conduct its next Smart Driver safety class in Laughlin at noon Nevada time on Thursday, Feb. 20.
The class will be held at the Regional Government Building at 101 Civic Way in Laughlin. The course is taught in a classroom format; there is no driving involved.
Cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Personal checks or cash only. No credit or debit cards will be accepted.
Participants are invited to have fun while learning new laws and driving strategies and reviewing old ones.
The class is open to anyone with a valid driver’s license. Upon completion of the one-day course, participants may qualify for up to three years of auto insurance discounts.
Call the registration phone, 702-850-0875, and leave your name, phone number and number of attendees and the instructor will call to confirm your reservation.
Attendees are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to complete paperwork.
AARP Driver Safety is looking for a volunteer for the Laughlin-Bullhead City area. Call 702-850-0875 for more information.
