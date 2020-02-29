BULLHEAD CITY — An abandoned vehicle was towed out of the desert last month in a painstaking process initiated by a citizen complaint.
According to a news release from the City of Bullhead City, a concerned citizen reported finding the vehicle in the desert within the city limits.
City Code Enforcement Inspector Ron Beardsley went to the site of the vehicle and determined it would require a four-wheel drive vehicle to reach it. Beardsley called A&G Towing, the city’s contracted abatement company, and the company responded with a tow truck. The driver, however, determined that he could not get all the way to the vehicle for the hook-up to tow it because of uneven and unstable ground.
Instead, the driver trekked down an embankment with a winch cable in hand, hooked it to the vehicle, returned to the tow truck and began inching it up. After about half an hour, the vehicle was close enough that it could be retrieved by the tow truck.
The entire process took about an hour, according to the news release.
“The city appreciates the efforts of A & G Towing to remove this unsightly vehicle from our beautiful desert,” said City Manager Toby Cotter, “This is another example of the city teaming up with the private sector for the benefit of the community.”
The city encourages all residents to report illegal dumping or abandoned vehicles.
“Together, we will continue to clean-up and beautify Bullhead City,” Cotter said.
The release did not indicate if the city had tracked down the owner of the vehicle nor did it say how long the vehicle had been in the desert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.