BULLHEAD CITY — The 2020 election is dominated by the names of Trump and Biden and McSally and Kelly, but another race is nearly as important locally and hasn’t been discussed much.
That’s the race for three open spots on the Arizona Corporation Commission.
“The ACC regulates the rates you pay for water, natural gas, electricity and wastewater if provided by private companies,” explained Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady. “Double-digit rate increases have recently been approved for several utilities and new double-digit rate increases are currently being reviewed for others. These impact your pocketbook. I encourage all voters to take the time to actually study who the candidates are, learn what they stand for and vote intelligently.”
According to its website, the ACC’s mission is to, among other things, “ensure safe, reliable and affordable utility services.”
But in the Bullhead City area, the ACC has been most referred to in the context of rising utility rates. The ACC is the decision-maker when EPCOR has made multiple rate case applications, including the current one. That rate case is scheduled for a public hearing in late March of 2021.
While this is a partisan election, the board doesn’t necessarily vote in a partisan line. In the last Bullhead City rate case, the ACC voted 3-2 to allow EPCOR’s “emergency” rate increase.
Commissioners Bob Burns (R), Boyd Dunn (R) and Sandra Kennedy (D) voted for it, while Andy Tobin (R) and Justin Olson (R) voted against it.
When Tobin resigned in May of 2019 to take another position, Lea Marquez-Peterson (R) was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey to take
his spot.
Marquez-Peterson is up for reelection, while Burns termed out and Dunn failed to get enough qualified signatures to run again.
In addition to Marquez-Peterson, the Republican candidates are Eric Sloan and write-in candidate James O’Connor. Democrats William Mundell, Shea Stanfield and Anna Tovar round out the slate of candidates.
In his letter of dissent following the EPCOR decision, Tobin said, in part: “The customers need to know what happened. We had possession of this decision for less than 30 days and it seemed the only voice that mattered to the commission was the one coming from EPCOR, the utility.”
The commission allows for public comment and Brady, City Manager Toby Cotter and other city council members appeared on behalf of the city, but despite their testimony that it would greatly hurt the citizens of Bullhead City, the ACC approved it.
Along with the upcoming EPCOR rate case, the possibility of the ACC board readdressing the subject of deregulation is something that could be devastating to Bullhead City residents.
The Mohave Valley Daily News reached out to all the candidates, but only Lea Marquez-Peterson responded. The rest of the information was pulled from their respective campaign pages.
Background
Lea Marquez-Peterson is a 40-plus-year resident of Southern Arizona, Marquez-Peterson is married with two children.
She received undergraduate degrees in marketing and entrepreneurship from the University of Arizona as well as a master’s degree in business administration from
