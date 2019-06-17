KINGMAN — A Superior Court judge ordered another defense attorney Monday for a Bullhead City man accused of making and setting off bombs.
Philip Krikorian Jr., 51, is charged with terrorism and three weapons offenses for allegedly setting off several bombs in 2016 in the Bullhead City area.
He is charged in another case with another weapons charge and endangerment.
He is being held on a $1.6 million bond.
Krikorian’s attorney, Delano M. Phillips, of Phoenix, filed a motion last month to withdraw from Krikorian’s cases.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Bob Moon did not object to Krikorian getting a new attorney but said he didn’t want to spend another 14 months having to prove that Krikorian was not indigent.
Krikorian previously claimed that he is indigent and asked for a court-appointed attorney despite documented evidence that showed he had more than $110,000 in a Utah bank. Krikorian claimed that he has no access to that money.
Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle, who took over Krikorian’s cases in January, ordered the county’s Indigent Defense Services to appoint a new attorney. The judge gave Krikorian the option for a new court-appointed attorney or to represent himself.
The judge also reaffirmed Krikorian’s trial to start Aug. 26, but said a new attorney probably wouldn’t be ready to go to trial on that date. Carlisle also affirmed a pre-trial hearing set for July 31. He also set a status hearing for July 10 with hopes a new attorney would be on board by then.
Krikorian is accused of setting off a bomb Aug. 19, 2016, on Gemstone Avenue in Bullhead City. Witnesses saw a red Dodge pickup truck drive away, police reported.
On Aug. 22, 2016, a surveillance camera caught a man putting a bomb on the ground in an alley on Hancock Road, then walking away before it exploded.
There were no injuries or damage in either bombing.
Police went to Krikorian’s Diamond Drive house Sept. 4, 2016, and found materials on his porch believed to be used in the Aug. 22 explosion. Police searched his home and allegedly found incendiary devices and several completed improvised explosive devices that were ready for use.
Police also found a pistol in the home.
Krikorian is charged in the second case with setting off a bomb on Nov. 20, 2015, in a vacant lot next to his home, damaging a neighboring mobile home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.