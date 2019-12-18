BULLHEAD CITY — Animal Care and Welfare officers are looking for a dog that bit someone.
A 44-year-old woman was being treated for injuries suffered from a dog bite. ACW employees will enact standard quarantine procedures as a result.
The victim reported that at about 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, a stray dog bit her on the knee at Community Park.
ACW officers searched the area, but the dog has not been located. It’s described as a black and white pitbull with a short coat.
If anyone has information that could help lead to this dog being found, call the Bureau of Animal Care and Welfare at 928-763-6000. Reference report No. 19-07925.
