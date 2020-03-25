BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Animal Care and Welfare officers are seeking information regarding three separate and unrelated dog bites for standard animal quarantine procedures.
Case No. 20-01836
On Monday, ACW officers were called to Urgent Care for a 53-year-old woman being treated for a dog bite.
The woman reported that at around 3 p.m., a dog bit her hand as she tried to scare it away from her property in the 1300 block of Quartz Avenue.
The dog is described as a red and white pit bull, unknown gender.
Case No. 20-01842
Also on Monday, ACW officers responded to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center for a 52-year-old woman being treated for a dog bite.
The victim reported that at about 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Terrace Drive that she tried to separate her dog fighting with another dog.
She was bit on the hand.
The dog is described as small, light tan and cream colored, possibly a poodle-Maltese, with curly hair on its ears.
Case No. 20-01850
On Tuesday, ACW went to Urgent Care to see about a 55-year-old man being treated there for an old dog bite.
He reported that he was bit on his finger by an unknown dog, possibly on March 18, in the 1300 block of Ramar Road.
The dog is described as a medium haired, brown and tan German shepherd, weighing 70-plus pounds.
ACW officers want to remind people to secure their pets. If anyone has any information about any of these dog bites, call the Bureau of Animal Care and Welfare at 928-763-6000. Having the case number when calling helps expedite the reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.