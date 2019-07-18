KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released additional information and clarified previous details regarding a new homicide case.
Spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said officers began a surveillance detail after being informed last Friday that a murder had occurred at a residence in the 4500 block of Glen Road in north Kingman.
The investigation led to execution of a search warrant Wednesday, where the body of a victim was located inside a 55-gallon drum that was recovered. It had been buried in the backyard. The residents of that property, Carrie Vanover, 23, and her 31-year-old boyfriend, Mark Baldonado, were arrested and booked into jail on suspicition of first-degree murder.
Mortensen said suspect confessions help investigators believe that the murder victim is Vanover’s mother, 62-year-old Shawn Vanover.
Positive identification and cause of death determinations are pending at the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Mortensen confirmed that the Vanovers had been engaged in a child custody dispute.
“You guys know how it is to have your child ripped from you for actually no reason,” said a post on Carrie Vanover’s Facebook page.
A point of interest in the ongoing investigation is a message the victim purportedly posted on her Facebok page on May 10. Authorities believe the murders happened in mid-April.
Vanover and Baldonado made initial court appearances Thursday morning with use of a video link to the jail. Both suspects are held on $1 million bond while awaiting their next hearings on July 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.