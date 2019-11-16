BULLHEAD CITY — The City Square shopping center has been a part of central Bullhead City for many years.
But with recent additions and major renovations to the shopping center, it was time for a grand re-opening for the “new” development.
“This is a giant economic recruiting tool,” said John Pynakker, president and CEO of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, after a ribbon-cutting ceremony during a “block party” at the center on Highway 95. “If you look at all the work Ali (Salass, general partner of CSQ MGT, LLLC) has put into it ... it’s almost like it’s a new shopping center.”
In the last two years, several new tenants have joined the fold. Smart & Final moved into a bigger location at City Square, a new Ashley’s Furniture store opened and a free-standing Hobby Lobby store was built. SuperClips recently opened a salon. And almost every business has a new facade, part of a year-long revitalization plan.
“This is a great new development,” Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter said. “Right in the heart of Bullhead City.”
The center, across the street from Mohave High School, still is missing something: a tenant for the empty Kmart building. Kmart closed its Bullhead City store in 2017. CSQ has yet to secure a full-time occupant for the huge site.
“There’s just one thing that needs to be corrected,” Cotter said, referring to the Kmart store. “That’s a big space.
“Redevelopment of the Kmart building is really the icing on the top of the cake,” he said.
While Cotter was tight-lipped about the future of the vacant building on the east edge of the shopping center, he gushed about the additions and improvements made for and by City Square’s current occupants.
“This area is high traffic,” he said. “Like I said, this is the heart of Bullhead City. It looks great. They’ve made a lot of improvements. They’ve invested in the infrastructure.”
While Salass was unable to attend Saturday’s festivities, plenty of other people did. Robert Barge, managing owner of Mad Dog Fitness, which has occupied a spot in City Square since 2013, manned the scissors to cut the ceremonial ribbon, surrounded by city officials, chamber representatives and personnel from other City Square businesses.
Some of those businesses had outdoor booths set up, along with those of other vendors, with food and entertainment also luring shoppers to the site.
Cotter again beamed at the sight, recalling where the shopping center was a few short years ago — after the departure of Food City and other businesses — and comparing it to where it is now.
“Ali has been great to work with,” he said. “They have a vision and they are willing to do what they need to do (for that vision to come to fruition). That’s encouraging to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.