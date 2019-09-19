BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Health Services said that a report released by the Trust For America’s Health shows that 29.5% of Arizona adults are obese, ranking the state 34th in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia.
The report stated that Arizona is tied with Alaska and Nevada in the ranking; West Virginia and Mississippi have the highest percentage of adults that are obese at 39.5% and Colorado is the state with the fewest obese adults at 23%.
To combat the obesity rates throughout the state, the ADHS has specific goals that are outlined in the Arizona Health Improvement Plan: Healthy People, Healthy Communities 2016-2020.
One of its strategies to reduce obesity is to increase the availability of affordable healthy food at retail outlets. The strategies to do that include providing healthy foods in existing stores, increasing the availability of grocery stores, supporting farm-to-table efforts (such as farmers markets) and more.
Another strategy is to provide and support opportunities designed to increase physical activity. The strategies to do that include promoting and supporting efforts to achieve 60 minutes of activity per day, supporting planning and implementation of an increased amount types of physical activity in school physical education programs and supporting community programs promoting physical activity.
ADHS also noted the importance of efforts to ensure coverage of, access to, and incentive for routine obesity prevention, screening, diagnosis and intervention. ADHS said that screening, diagnoses, education and treatment are imperative components of a comprehensive strategy to address weight. Health care providers and insurers are in a unique position to influence individuals and engage patients in healthy lifestyles. Health care providers are encouraged to provide standardized care for obesity prevention screening, diagnosis and treatment and advocate for healthy community environments.
A final strategy to reduce obesity is to empower Arizonans to adopt a healthy lifestyle. ADHS said that while there may be a general understanding of the importance of healthy eating and being physically active, moving individuals to change behavior can be challenging. The department said that people are more likely to adopt a healthy lifestyle when social norms support healthier choices and when individuals, families and communities have the tools that they need to implement healthy eating and active living.
The ADHS said it is encouraging everyone to continue to work together on strategies in the Arizona health Improvement plan that will reduce obesity and pay off in lives saved and reduced health care costs.
