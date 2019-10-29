BULLHEAD CITY — In Arizona, more teen drivers are involved in vehicle crashes in October than any other month, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
ADOT reported that last year, 77 teen drivers were involved in fatal crashes in Arizona and 26 were killed. Of the nearly 21,000 teen drivers involved in crashes in 2018 across the state, more than 3,000 were injured.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, simple rules can help teen drivers and drivers of any age avoid a car crash.
• The first is to wear seat belts.
The NHTSA said that the vehicle shouldn’t move until everyone is buckled up on the front seat and back, on every trip, every time. Over half of the passengers killed in cars driven by teen drivers in recent years weren’t buckled up.
• No drinking and no drugs.
The NHTSA emphasized the fact that it’s illegal to drink before turning 21 years old and that driving drunk or high is unacceptable at any age. In 2017, almost one out of five teen drivers involved in fatal crashes had been drinking.
• No distractions.
The NHTSA said that driving is the first and only task when behind the wheel. That means no phones or texting while driving and not doing anything else like eating, drinking or fixing hair and makeup. Drivers of all ages should be fully focused only on driving. About 10% of all teen drivers involved in fatal crashes in recent years were distracted at the time of the crash. Teens should activate the “do not disturb” feature on their phones to eliminate the distractions notifications may cause.
• No speeding.
According to the NHTSA, almost one-third of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2017 were speeding. Faster speeds rob inexperienced teen drivers of the extra action time they may need to avoid a crash.
• Limit extra passengers.
The NHTSA said that teen drivers are at greater risk for a crash when they have others in their vehicle. Passengers can serve as a distraction for inexperienced drivers and that’s why many states’ graduated driver license restriction prohibits any passengers in vehicles with teen drivers.
The NHTSA said that it is important for parents to be role models when driving because when a teen driver sees others — especially parents — obeying the rules of the road, they get the message.
