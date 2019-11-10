BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning a highway safety improvement project on Arizona Highway 95 from milepost 237.9, at the intersection of 95 and Aztec Road, in Fort Mohave, to milepost 241, at the southern intersection of Highway 95 and Bullhead City Parkway.
The 3-mile-plus stretch in Bullhead City and Fort Mohave consists of two through lanes in each direction of travel and a two-way left turn lane. Commercial businesses line both sides of the highway in much of the area. There are traffic signals on Highway 95 at Aztec Road, Camp Mohave Road, Corwin Road, Long Avenue and the parkway.
Curbs are absent for much of the project limits. Traffic entering and exiting at multiple points results in turning conflicts with traffic. Crash rates along the Highway 95 corridor within the project limits are above statewide averages.
“The purpose of this project is to construct a raised median to restrict the number of locations for left-turn access, reducing potential conflicts,” ADOT staff said. “Many of the crashes are rear end, left turn, and angle crashes which are commonly associated with congested traffic conditions at intersections and uncontrolled access points.”
Scope of work for this project would consist of:
- Constructing raised medians along the center of the roadway from just north of the Aztec Road intersection to just south of Bullhead Parkway, with median openings for left turns provided at Gemini Street, Camino Colorado, Camp Mohave Road, La Entrada Drive (southbound only), Valencia Road, Gardner Road, Dunlap Road, Sterling Road, Rising Sun Road (northbound only), Central Avenue, Richardo Avenue, Long Avenue and North Avenue. The raised medians installed as part of the recent Corwin Road Project will be maintained.
- Installing scuppers or other drainage features to facilitate drainage from the new median.
- Obliterating areas of existing roadway striping, applying a fog coat or slurry seal to the pavement, and applying new striping.
- Installing new pavement markers.
- Installing new signs and replacing existing signs (as needed).
- Reconstructing Americans with Disabilities Act pedestrian access facilities, including curb ramps, sidewalks, driveways, and pedestrian refuge islands.
Project construction is tentatively scheduled for 2020, with an expected construction duration of six months. Any construction requiring the closure of a through lane would occur at night.
Traffic would be controlled to minimize effects on motorists, pedestrians, and construction personnel, as needed. Access to businesses would be maintained throughout construction. No permanent right-of-way would be required; however, temporary construction easements may be needed as design progresses.
Direct any specific concerns, suggestions or recommendations pertaining to the proposed project by Nov. 29, to ADOT, c/o Anthony Scolaro, WSP, 1230 W Washington St., Suite 405, Tempe, Arizona, 85281; telephone 480-449-4939; or email Anthony.scolaro@wsp.com.
