BULLHEAD CITY — With hot temperatures arriving — and likely to stay awhile — the Arizona Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be on the lookout for tire debris on Arizona roadways.
And while you’re at it, be sure your own tires are in good condition and properly inflated.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that about 700 people die every year in tire-related crashes.
ADOT urges motorists to make sure tires are not under- or over-inflated. Maintaining proper air pressure can reduce the risk of blowouts, which can lead to accidents, especially when blowouts occur at freeway speed.
Also, make sure that a vehicle’s tires are properly maintained and rotated. Finally, check a tire’s tread; replacing worn tires also decreases the chances of a blowout. And look for uneven tread wear; that could be a sign of alignment issues that greatly reduce the life of tires and could increase risk of a blowout.
Staying alert and being prepared for possible road hazards is essential, stated the ADOT.
The first thing that a person can do if they spot tire debris on the roadway is to call 911 to have it removed as soon as possible, ADOT suggested.
