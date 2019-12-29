BULLHEAD CITY — Planning to go play in the snow? Well, the Arizona Department of Transportation would like everyone to have a fun but safe time.
ADOT said that whenever you decide to play in the snow, make sure it isn’t along a highway. Using shoulders for anything but emergencies can endanger you, your passengers and other motorists while interfering with first responders and snowplows.
However, Flagstaff does have some designated snowplay areas where families and friends can have safe fun. A couple of those locations are Buffalo Park, Foxglenn Park, Oak Hill, Fort Tuthill and County Park. To see all the locations that have snowplay areas and how to get to them go to en.calameo.com/read/00502074655a1eaf95051?page=1 or call the Flagstaff Winter Snowplay Hotline at 1-844-256-SNOW (7669) for up-to-date snow travel info.
When going to the snowplay areas, the city of Flagstaff has a couple of simple rules for people to follow.
Be prepared. Travel with emergency supplies and tell someone where you’re going and your plans to return.
Leave no trace. If you bring a sled, be sure to take it home, dispose or recycle trash. Sleds are not recyclable.
Safety first. Located the designated snowplay areas in advance. If you should become lost in adverse conditions, remain where you are and wait for search and rescue.
Spend the night. Weather is unpredictable so plan to stay overnight.
Respect property. Do not play on private lands and keep your public lands clean.
Have an alternative plan. Are snowplay areas full? Catch a movie or explore a local attraction.
It’s important to remember to pay close attention to the forecast, suggests ADOT. Larger crowds tend to gather on weekends around the holidays at popular areas such as U.S. 180 northwest of Flagstaff, which often leads to delays at day’s end when people start heading home.
ADOT said that you may be able to reduce the chance of being caught in delays by leaving early.
Always check highway conditions before hitting the road. Visiting ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or calling 511 will alert you to incidents as well as snow and ice on the road.
