BULLHEAD CITY — Arizona has many beautiful places that are great destinations for road trips. Sometimes, however, weather can disrupt a great day.
That is why the Arizona Department of Transportation has made it easier to double-check the traffic and weather ahead of a road trip. With ADOT’s updated az511.org website, people can check both in a matter of minutes.
ADOT said that with its most recent update, users can see forecasts and live weather radar to track potential precipitation in addition to information about incidents, road closures, construction and heavy traffic. Along with all of that, ADOT said that it has added functionality with the ability to see National Weather Service watches, warnings and alerts.
Since ADOT has added many features to the updated website, the agency gives a few tips on how to navigate it easier.
ADOT suggested registering for an account because this allows the person to personalize the site for their needs. Personal information is never shared.
When a user signs in, he or she will see a menu on the right side of the screen and can choose which options to see when signing in. Those choices are things such as traffic speeds, cameras, crashes/incidents, road construction and more. ADOT suggested that, in general, users should try to have no more than four options chosen at one time.
On the left side of the screen is the “My Routes” and “Tweets” tab. The Tweets tab displays ADOT’s Twitter feed for up-to-the-minute information about crashes and closures. The “My Routes” tab allows people to put in addresses from Point A to Point B. The site will show the possible routes, turn-by-turn directions and what closures or restrictions cane be expected along the way. ADOT said that under the “Traffic” button, a link to “Travel Times List” will show how long it should take to get from Point A to Point B on the same freeway and what the average speed is.
On the upper right of the site, people will see a button for “My AZ 511.” The links that are found there will help personalize the site even more. Users can create text or email alerts for routes, create a list of frequently used freeway cameras or manage account settings.
One of the new things that can be done on the updated az511.gov website is that the “Weather Alert” function from the right side of the menu can be chosen.
ADOT said that storm cloud icons will populate the map if any watches, warning or alerts are active. Just click on one of those icons to see the text, along with a map of the area involved.
The az511.gov website is available to download for iOS and Android devices by searching 511 Arizona in the App Store or Google Play Store.
