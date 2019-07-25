BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Transportation is for help reporting people who are using red-dyed diesel for a personal or commercial vehicle in violation of state law.
According to ADOT, red-dyed diesel is just what it sounds like: diesel fuel that has been colored red and it is intended to be used by vehicles that don’t use highways, such as equipment for farming, mining or construction.
ADOT said that it is illegal for personal or commercial vehicles to use this type of diesel when at the pump.
Red-dyed diesel is exempt from the state’s gas tax, which funds road and bridge projects in Arizona, so anyone putting red-dyed diesel into a vehicle that doesn’t meet those exemptions is skirting the tax and not paying their fair share to keep highways maintained.
Red-dyed diesel is not taxed because the vehicles that legally use it are not putting wear and tear on maintained public roads, the ADOT said.
There is a steep fine for those who use red-dyed diesel in a personal or commercial vehicle.
A first-time offender could face a fine of $1,000 or $10 per gallon of the capacity of the fuel tank, whichever is greater, along with possible criminal charges and civil penalties. For multiple offenses, the first-offense penalties are multiplied by the number of occurrences.
Detective David Audelo, activating supervisor of the Fuel Tax Evasion Unit for ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division, said that the red-dyed diesel pumps are marked as “off-road use only” and visible to anyone filling up at a gas station.
Audelo suggested that if drivers see a violation, they should write down as much information as they can about the offending vehicle and take a photo if possible, but do not confront the driver or put themselves in harm’s way.
Those who see people using red-dyed diesel illegally can report it to the Fuel Tax Evasion Unit by calling 877-293-8357 or going to azdot.gov/RedDiesel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.