BULLHEAD CITY — With the New Year right around the corner, a lot of people will be making their New Year resolutions. A suggestion to those resolutions made by the Arizona Department of Transportation is to Adopt a Highway. It’s a good way to improve the community, the environment and the beauty of the state, added ADOT.
ADOT said that nearly 10,000 Adopt a Highway volunteers picked up more than 13,000 bags of trash along 1,700 miles of state highway. ADOT said that volunteers just want to make sure that the state looks its best.
In order to get into the Adopt a Highway program, volunteers just need to go to the website https://azdot.gov/business/programs-and-partnerships/adopt-highway. Once there, ADOT said that you can go online and pick out a highway near your home or one with special meaning by clicking the link to the map.
In Bullhead City/Mohave Valley area, there still are some stretches of Highway 95 available to be adopted. For more information, contact Sam Massey at 928-681-6019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.