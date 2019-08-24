BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Transportation has made it possible to transfer vehicle titles online with its eTitle program.
To get into the program, a user needs to set up a personal Arizona Motor Vehicle Department Now account and go from there. People can buy or sell a vehicle with another private party and transfer the title online. No MVD office visit is needed.
“Because AZ MVD Now is a personal account with multi-factor authorization, your title is more secure than the old paper method. Eventually, all titles will be done with way, much like you pay bills or do shopping online,” said ADOT.
With the eTitle program, the ADOT reported that it won the Trailblazer Award from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.
The AAMVA said that the program has elements that provide significant time and cost savings for automobile dealers and towing companies. The electronic transfer process also helps eliminate fraud that can be conducted with paper titles.
To set up an AZ MVD account, go to azmvdnow.az.gov.
