BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced plans to enhance the security of its ServiceArizona website.
The announcement came after several people were subject to identity theft from an exploitation of the website.
ADOT said that after discovering that identity thieves were exploiting a service that allowed duplicated driver licenses to be ordered online and then mailed to an address different than a driver’s address on file, the option was removed to prevent further criminal activity. To date, ADOT has led or participated in four large-scale investigations involving a particular type of fraud.
Those four cases so far have resulted in 10 arrests for criminal activity that has affected 164 known victims. ADOT did not identify the victims by location.
ADOT said that it will enhance efforts through a newly created Online Fraud Task Force, drawing expertise from cyber and law enforcement professionals. The task force will put forward recommendations to continue aggressively investigating and holding accountable anyone who engages in fraudulent activity.
There have been some changes in
how ADOT will perform the driver license transactions.
Effective immediately, Arizonans will be required to provide their full driver license number for all transactions. ADOT said that will provide an added layer of identity authentication. For customers who do not have their license number, they will be required to visit a Motor Vehicle Division office or complete an enhanced security verification process with the MVD call center.
ADOT said that it will offer and issue new driver license numbers to all potential and actual victims of fraud committed through ServiceArizona.com. These individuals may seek assistance by taking one or more of the following actions:
- Place a free credit report fraud alert. A “fraud alert” warns credit reporting agencies that there may be fraud involved in new requests for credit. Only one of the three main credit reporting agencies must be contacted to institute an alert.
- Place a credit report security freeze. Under Arizona Law, a “security freeze” prevents credit reporting agencies from releasing credit information without the consumer’s express permission. To place a security freeze, write to each of the three main credit reporting agencies by certified mail. Arizona law allows a charge of up to $5 for each request.
- Request a credit report card from the three main credit reporting agencies. Consumers are entitled to receive one free credit report each year from each of the three credit agencies: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.
ADOT is asking anyone who believes they may have been a victim of identity theft or fraudulent activity associated with ServiceArizona site to report suspected identity theft to the local police or make a report to the ADOT fraud hotline at 602-277-5684 or fraud@azdot.gov. and inform ADOT of any filed police reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.