BULLHEAD CITY — In order to prevent brush fires, the Arizona Department of Transportation suggests that drivers refrain from parking in tall brush.
According to ADOT, of the 46 brushfires that ignited during Independence Day weekend at least two were caused by vehicles that drove off-road and into the brush.
A vehicles undercarriage is very hot and when it’s near or in contact with dry shrubs or tall grass, the vegetation can begin to smolder and then ignite. This can start a brush fire that can quickly turn into a wildfire.
In order to prevent bushfires ADOT has a couple of recommendations:
Check and secure tow chains and never substitute parts when towing.
Make sure nothing is hanging beneath your vehicle and dragging on the pavement.
Check tire pressure before you travel because exposed wheel rims can cause sparks
Don’t park in tall grass, as the heat from a vehicle’s undercarriage can start a fire.
ADOT said that the number of acres burned this year in Arizona is double compared to last year.
For more information on how to prevent fires, go to wildlandfire.az.gov.
