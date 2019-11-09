BULLHEAD CITY — After a phony email scam was spotted in the Yuma region, the Arizona Department of Transportation is warning all Arizona residents to be alert.
ADOT said that some Yuma residents received an email claiming to be from the Department of Motor Vehicles and demanding that the recipient pay for a civil traffic violation within 48 hours or face arrest. ADOT said that the motor vehicle agency for Arizona is officially known as the ADOT Motor Vehicle Division and the MVD is not a law enforcement agency. It, therefore, has no authority to enforce traffic violations.
In a statement, Jennifer Bowser-Ricards, MVD stakeholder relations manager, said that the department doesn’t send notifications that look like traffic citations. She said that consumers may get emails or other communications from the MVD regarding such things as vehicle registration renewals or updates about new services that it provides, but it doesn’t enforce traffic violations or other criminal matters.
Bowser-Richards said that if you see an email claiming that you owe money to the MVD for a traffic violation, report it to local law enforcement.
