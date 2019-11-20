BULLHEAD CITY — The Arizona Department of Water Resources held a meeting in Bullhead City to hear public input on a proposed transfer of water rights from a farm in La Paz County to the town of Queen Creek in central Arizona.
ADWR officials heard a lot of input. Twenty-five speakers went to the microphone to express their support or opposition to the proposal, essentially a sale of fourth priority Colorado River rights from a private business to a public entity.
“As a matter of public policy, Mohave County opposes the transfer ... by all means, in all forms, for as long as it takes,” said Hildy Angius, chairwoman of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, whose district includes Bullhead City. Supervisors Jean Bishop and Ron Gould also spoke in opposition.
So did mayors Tom Brady of Bullhead City and Jen Miles of Kingman. Both Kingman and Bullhead City city councils passes resolutions Tuesday urging that the transfer be denied. Mohave County passed a similar resolution on Monday.
“This sets a precedent that is unacceptable,” said Miles. “Our growth ... depends on water.”
At the heart of the issue is whether GSC Farm, LLC, in the La Paz County community of Cibola, should be able to sell the rights to slightly more than 2,000 acre-feet of water annually attached to 485 acres of land. Under the proposal, that farmland would cease to be used for agricultural purposes and instead be subject to development.
The water rights in perpetuity would be acquired by the town of Queen Creek, for a reported single payment of $21 million, as part of the town’s long-term strategy to meet the needs for the growing community. Queen Creek, in Maricopa and Pinal counties, had a population of about 26,000 in the 2010 Census but is estimated at around 50,000 nearly 10 years later. Queen Creek is about 40 miles southeast of Phoenix and 100 miles northwest of Tucson.
While 18 of the 25 speakers opposed the transfer, seven spoke in support, including two Mohave Valley farmers who were involved in an unsuccessful effort to sell property and associated water rights within the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District to another entity associated with the Central Arizona Project. That proposed land deal fell apart amid public objections to the transfer of water rights from one location to another hundreds of miles away.
Fourth priority rights are those held by water users with contracts, reservations or other rights established with the United States after Sept. 30, 1968.
Jamie Kelley, general counsel for the Mohave County Water Authority, questioned whether GSC Farm, LLC, the company that purchased the farm in La Paz County, has the legal ability to sell its water rights, arguing that it is “not a property right, it’s a usage right.”
She said contracts and agreements govern how the water is to be used; selling those water rights to an outside entity would violate those contracts and agreements.
But Chip Sherrill and Perry Muscelli, both members of the MVIDD board of directors, urged the Department of Water Resources to recommend approval of the transfer.
“There’s plenty of surplus water,” Muscelli said.
“It needs to be studied more,” added Sherrill after suggesting that future problems in Mohave County would be easier to solve if there were allies elsewhere in the state.
“If we don’t help mitigate problems in Buckeye ...” he offered.
But John Pynakker, president and CEO of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, said “we will oppose (water rights transfers) every time it comes up.” He said it was wrong to “move it away from areas where it was intended.”
“This is a fight we have fought before,” Pynakker said. “Please listen to us and keep our water where it was intended to be.”
Lawyers representing GSC Farm, a subsidiary of Phoenix-based Greenstone, and Queen Creek spoke in support of the transfer. They pointed out that many of the Colorado River communities — such as Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Parker — don’t come close to using their annual allocations, meaning there is a “surplus” of water available.
“It’s in the interest of all of Arizona and the benefit of all Arizona,” said Grady Gammage Jr., an attorney for GSC Farm.
He said in a hearing Tuesday in Phoenix that the right to transfer is a legal right of GSC Farm.
“It’s a private right that goes back for a very long time, and that private right is GSC’s to figure out what to do with.”
Kelley, however, did not agree, insisting that it was a usage right. And if GSC Farm was not planning to use its allocation, the rights to that water should be “cancelled and reallocated.”
She repeated a common argument shared by many of Wednesday morning’s speakers, that transferring the water right out of La Paz County to central Arizona would help one part of the state at the expense of another.
“That, simply, is bad policy,” she said.
Many also worried that approval of such a transfer would set a precedent that would allow other landowners to sell their rights to Colorado River water and send that water elsewhere. That would threaten potential growth in the river communities and elsewhere.
“This is a gate,” said Wayne Noble, of Yuma. “We suggest the gate not be opened.”
Patrick Cunningham, HighGround Public Affairs Consultants general counsel, said there were “other options for Queen Creek.”
“We think there are current alternatives and future alternatives,” he said, citing other water districts and compacts with other water rights holders.
“Water is essential and limited,” said Bullhead City resident Bart Anderson, calling GSC Farm’s attempt “corporate profiteering.”
“To transfer (water) out of the area, for corporate profiteering in another area, disturbs me.”
ADWR held another public session — attended by many who were in Bullhead City — on Wednesday afternoon in Parker. Another session is scheduled today in Yuma.
ADWR Director Thomas Buschatzke, who will make the department’s recommendation, was in the audience at the Bullhead City hearing but did not speak. The decision then will fall to federal government. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation oversees the flow and use of Colorado River water.
Written public comments will be accepted by the ADWR through 5 p.m. on Dec. 16. Comments may be mailed to: Arizona Department of Water Resources, Attn: Sharon Scantlebury, Docket Supervisor, P.O. Box 36020, Phoenix, AZ 85067-6020.
